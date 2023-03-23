ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Bomman & Bellie Attend the First Press Event for 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Bomman and Bellie were accompanied by Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves for The Elephant Whisperers' press show.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Bomman and Bellie, The Elephant Whisperers from Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves' Oscar-winning documentary film, attended their first press show in Mumbai on Thursday, 23 March. The adorable couple arrived with Oscars in their hands and also addressed the media present at the event.

Producer Monga and director Gonsalves were spotted cheering for Bomman and Bellie as they arrived at the venue. Here are some pictures from the event:

