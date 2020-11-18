6 Deleted Tweets by Indian Celebs That We’ll Never Forget

Some are silly, while some are stupid and offensive-- but one thing they have in common? They're all stupidly funny.

Right from silly goof-ups in typos to petty Twitter rants, Bollywood never fails to entertain us, even on social media! This is evident in some spur-of-the-moment tweets Indian celebrities have made that are confusing, offensive and sometimes, hilariously stupid. Here are some of our favourite tweets that didn’t live long enough on celebrities’ pages, but will forever last on the internet.

1. Typos Galore In This One But Can You Spot Them All?

When Jackky Bhagnani first congratulated the youngest recipient of this award, the Malala-Masala typo was so hilarious that most people didn’t even notice that both ‘Nobel’ and ‘prize’ were spelt wrong too.

2. Don't Make Promises You Can't Keep, KRK

Came election day, and as we know, Modi did win. Meanwhile, KRK quietly deleted his tweet.

3. When Amitji Rolled a Dad Joke and a Racist Joke Into One

Remember the time when the pandemic was still *new* and everyone was gladly staying home and enjoying those corona jokes? Amitji made one joke too, or at least he tried.

4. Still Want Bollywood to Comment on Politics?

Vivek Oberoi first tweeted this during the 2019 elections. Many people viewed it as insensitive and in bad taste which led to the actor finally taking it down.

5. What Is the Difference Between This Joke and a Death Sentence?

Frankly, Baba Sehgal’s tweets are a class apart and beyond our understanding. This deleted tweet is just one example of the many, many tweets that are equally bad (if not worse).

6. The Feature That Has Put More Than One Celebrity in Trouble

That time when Anushka Sharma tweeted about Google Pixel form her iPhone.. Failed celebrity brand endorsements are a category of their own.