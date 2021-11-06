Watch: Bizarre Video of Man Dipping Hand in Hot Oil to Fry Chicken Goes Viral

Man fries chicken in hot oil with his hands.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@nonvegfoodie)
We've all seen crazy food combinations from India's street food, but this street vendor is here to top all the bizarre. In a viral video, it is seen how a local street food seller is dipping his fingers in scathing hot oil and frying chicken in it. We didn't even know it was possible, and this guy is doing it as if it's no big deal?!
Uploaded on Instagram by @nonvegfoodie, the video quickly went viral with users expressing how shocking it was. The video shows the man picking up several pieces of fried chicken from the oil and even topping it off with a layer of masalas after.
Check it out here:
Right from calling it "finger fry" to talking about hygience concerns, users have reacted to the video in different ways. What do you think of this video?
