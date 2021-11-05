Man Orders Passport Cover on Amazon, Gets Another Man’s Passport With It

He contacted Amazon's customer care but did not get any help from them. The passport belong to a man called Muhammed Salih, and Mithun took it upon himself to return it. He traced Salih through the address on his passport and gave it back to him.

Turns out, Salih had ordered the same passport cover but returned it later. However, he forgot to take out his passport before returning it and the same cover was ordered by Mithun. "This was a mistake from the seller on Amazon. They did not check the returned product, and sent it again by repackaging it," said Mithun to The News Minute.

(With inputs from The News Minute).