Instagram User Shares Bizarre 'Bathing Rituals'; Draws Flak Online

A content creator is being called out for her bizarre bathing ritual video
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Social media has provided a great platform for people to express themselves and share their knowledge, but on the flipside, it has also given rise to blatant misinformation.
One such video is drawing backlash from the internet. In the video, an Instagram user, Ayushi, who claims to be an astrologer, suggests a 'bathing ritual' for creating a "peaceful and soothing environment". She asks people to add ingredients like coffee, salt, rose water, turmeric, and milk in the water before bathing.
In her caption, she wrote, "Don’t Mix them all, Add only One at a Time and do once in A week. Taking a bath can be a relaxing and rejuvenating ritual, especially when you take the time to create a peaceful and soothing environment. Here are some bath rituals to follow according to astrology aspects."
Further, she added, "Add a pinch of turmeric to accelerate the chances of marriage. Add few drops of Rose water to Improve your Venus and attract fame and luxury. Add few drops of Milk to overcome anxiety and to improve Moon aspects."
This video attracted a lot of attention from the internet users, with some calling her out on the unscientific basis of her claims, and others equally amused by the ingredients she suggested that sound more like a food recipe than a bathing ritual.
Since the video started attracting a lot of flak, Ayushi disabled the comments on her post, but the video found its way on Twitter and people have a lot to say on the clip.
One user wrote, "Fun fact: Ambanis used to deal in Pani-Puri business but one day, Dhiru bhai accidentally slipped into the huge tub of masala pani and took a bath. The rest is history"
Another user took a dig at the video and wrote, "Destroy every therapist's career by adding 1tbsp milk in your bath ritual"
Here are some more reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)