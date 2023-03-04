US Man on a Mission to Lose Weight by Eating Only McDonald’s for 100 Days

He started the challenge on February 21, 2023, and as reported in the Today.com, he is already down 12.5 pounds and said, "he's feeling a lot of momentum."

Kevin, who's documenting his 100-day journey on TikTok also said, "My belief is (I'll) be down 50 pounds by the end, my health will be better, my blood work will be better. And if you don’t believe me, follow along."