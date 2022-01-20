ADVERTISEMENT

Etiquette Coach Gives Tips on How to Eat Indian Food on Instagram; People React

Etiquette coach Manik Kaur receives criticism on social media.

Nandini Thiagarajan
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Manik Kaur, Instagram etiquette coach.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

These days on social media, one cannot escape from the spread of knowledge. Whether it's simple make-up tutorials, DIY tips for various projects around your home or even teachers making short 30 second videos on various topics, reels have taken over Instagram.

Recently, a video posted by an etiquette coach, Manik Kaur, went viral. In the clip, she explains how to eat different types of Indian food at social events.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, she demonstrates how to eat daal and rajma. She goes on to give tips like, not to mix the food on the plate and not to pour the said items on rice.

Most people disagreed with Kaur. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Etiquette Coach Gives Tips on How to Eat Indian Food on Instagram; People React

(Photo Courtesy:Twitter)

Etiquette Coach Gives Tips on How to Eat Indian Food on Instagram; People React

(Photo Courtesy:Twitter)

Etiquette Coach Gives Tips on How to Eat Indian Food on Instagram; People React

(Photo Courtesy:Twitter)

Etiquette Coach Gives Tips on How to Eat Indian Food on Instagram; People React

(Photo Courtesy:Twitter)

Etiquette Coach Gives Tips on How to Eat Indian Food on Instagram; People React

(Photo Courtesy:Twitter)

Etiquette Coach Gives Tips on How to Eat Indian Food on Instagram; People React

(Photo Courtesy:Twitter)

Etiquette Coach Gives Tips on How to Eat Indian Food on Instagram; People React

(Photo Courtesy:Twitter)

Etiquette Coach Gives Tips on How to Eat Indian Food on Instagram; People React

(Photo Courtesy:Twitter)

Also Read

‘Brijesh I’ll Kill You’: Woman’s Rants While Paragliding Go Viral Online

‘Brijesh I’ll Kill You’: Woman’s Rants While Paragliding Go Viral Online

The video makes you realise the simple joys of eating food with your hands.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT