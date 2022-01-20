Etiquette Coach Gives Tips on How to Eat Indian Food on Instagram; People React
Etiquette coach Manik Kaur receives criticism on social media.
These days on social media, one cannot escape from the spread of knowledge. Whether it's simple make-up tutorials, DIY tips for various projects around your home or even teachers making short 30 second videos on various topics, reels have taken over Instagram.
Recently, a video posted by an etiquette coach, Manik Kaur, went viral. In the clip, she explains how to eat different types of Indian food at social events.
For instance, she demonstrates how to eat daal and rajma. She goes on to give tips like, not to mix the food on the plate and not to pour the said items on rice.
Most people disagreed with Kaur. Take a look at some of the reactions:
The video makes you realise the simple joys of eating food with your hands.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.