Bihar Student Develops Robot to Assist in COVID-19 Treatment

Akanksha Kumar, a student from Patna, Bihar, has devised a robot with the help of her father. This "medi-robot," as she puts it, carries out functions like sanitation and basic medical examination. Moreover, it can also perform important functions like checking the amount of glucose in the blood, oxygen rate, heart rate, temperature, blood pressure, weight, ECG etc.

In a statement to ANI, the 20-year-old wunderkind said, "A variety of drugs are being used to fight the coronavirus. Also people are being given Covid vaccinations in hospitals during this period. However, I feel that there is a shortage of doctors and hospital staff in large numbers in the country and the state."