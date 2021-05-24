Bihar Student Develops Robot to Assist in COVID-19 Treatment

Akanksha; Robot developed by her
Akanksha Kumar, a student from Patna, Bihar, has devised a robot with the help of her father. This "medi-robot," as she puts it, carries out functions like sanitation and basic medical examination. Moreover, it can also perform important functions like checking the amount of glucose in the blood, oxygen rate, heart rate, temperature, blood pressure, weight, ECG etc.
In a statement to ANI, the 20-year-old wunderkind said, "A variety of drugs are being used to fight the coronavirus. Also people are being given Covid vaccinations in hospitals during this period. However, I feel that there is a shortage of doctors and hospital staff in large numbers in the country and the state."
She developed this with the help of the father and their goal was to ease things for medical practitioners. "Along with my father, Yogesh Kumar we developed this "medi-robot" and hope it can save lives of several doctors and medical staff," said Akansha.
She explains that this is why she decided to develop this robot that can carry out hospital surveillance too, and has a feature where it can rotate 360-degrees and is supported by a high-resolution camera. This is useful in ensuring a smooth communication via video conferencing between the doctor and the patient, thereby minimising the risk that the doctors have to undergo.
The robot can also carry out video conferencing at public spaces such as railway stations, bus stands, offices, etc., but using a unique QR code. With feature such as these, doctors can easily provide patients with e-prescriptions instead of physically visiting the patient, saving both time and resources.
Akanksha has been selected for the final round of the Vishwakarma Award for Students of All India Technical Education Campus under the Ministry of Human Resources, Government of India.
She even mentions that Cabinet Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, has also pledged to help her as much as he can with this unique initiative.
