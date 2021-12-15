Bihar Bride Leads Baraat on Horse in This Unique Wedding Entry

In a similar incident, an air hostess from Gaya, Bihar, decided to tweak things a little when she rode a horse to her own wedding and took out a baraat by herself, something that is traditionally done by the groom and his relatives.

The bride, Anushka Guha, works as a Senior Cabin Crew Member for IndiGo. "I thought all boys go, I am a girl, why should I not go? I thank my husband for not objecting," she said when asked about her unconventional decision.

She arrived at the wedding venue with dhols and baraatis that were from her side, as her groom, Jeet waited for her.

We love brides that not just voice out their opinions, but also ones that can do it and still make it this fun! And while this was amazing, can someone please teach me how to sit on a horse while wearing a wedding lehenga?! Tbh, that seems like the most challenging part in this whole thing.