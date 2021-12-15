Watch: Bride and Groom’s Entry Fails as Elevated Platform Falls in Raipur

Raipur couple's wedding entry fail.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A couple from Raipur, Chhattisgarh recently decided to make their wedding entry a bit creative by using an elevated platform. For this award-show like display, the two stood on a circular stage that was to be lifted as fireworks were burst.
They were in the air midway when one harness holding the stage snapped, leading to the two falling down along with the stage. The incident was captured on video. Check it out here:
Users online have talked about how weddings have started becoming crazier by the day, whereas a few others have expressed how they were concerned about the couple's well-being.
