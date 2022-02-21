A Star Is Born: ‘Kacha Badam’ Singer Bhuban Badyakar Performs Live In Kolkata

Bhuban Badyakar performs live in Kolkata.
Bhuban Badyakar is undoubtedly the internet's most favourite sensation of 2022. From performing in small villages in West Bengal to sell his peanuts to getting his own show in Kolkata, he has definitely come a long way.
A recent Instagram post by Someplace Else, a pub in Kolkata, announced that Badyakar would be performing there live. "The internet sensation, the global icon, the man who has made his peanut selling strategy, his simplicity viral! Every reel in every part of the world says 'Kacha Badam.' Bringing him live at the city’s most loved Someplace Else," read the caption.
The event took place on Friday, 18 February, and some videos of the same have surfaced on Twitter.
Dressed in an all-black attire with a shimmery jacket, Badyakar looked nothing short of a professional performer.
Bhuban Badyakar at Kolkata's Someplace Else club.
Badyakar was recently awarded Rs 3 lakh by Godhulibela Music, the label that first remixed his song. Before that, he was also felicitated by the West Bengal police for his music and has received shoutouts from various celebrities and countless social media users.
