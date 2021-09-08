Watch: Bhopal Women Catwalk To Draw Govt’s Attention Towards Potholes

Bhopal women catwalk in Danish Nagar to draw attention towards potholes
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
People protest in unique ways to get the things they want, or to even draw the attention of authorities towards their issues. One such incident is that of a neighbourhood in Bhopal, where, fed up of the condition of the roads that were marred with potholes, the female residents decided to stage their protest in the most unique way possible.
The residents of Danish Nagar, Bhopal, decided to catwalk on the potholes in their area to draw the attention of the authorities who failed to repair the potholes despite receiving several complaints.
Anshu Gupta, the organiser of this protest said, "Since our representations to authorities and elected representatives on lack of amenities have gone unheard, we organised this catwalk on the potholed and water-filled roads of Danish Nagar. If our problems are not addressed, we will not vote or pay taxes," in a statement to PTI.
In the video, a woman is seen doing the catwalk in a saree alongside other protestors holding placards and a few other residents and bystanders while a song plays in the background.
Danish Nagar is known to be one of the posh areas in the city. The protest was also a way to mock the CM back in 2017, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had once claimed that the roads in Madhya Pradesh were better than the ones in United States.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 08 Sep 2021,12:19 PM IST