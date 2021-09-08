Watch: Bhopal Women Catwalk To Draw Govt’s Attention Towards Potholes

The residents of Danish Nagar, Bhopal, decided to catwalk on the potholes in their area to draw the attention of the authorities who failed to repair the potholes despite receiving several complaints.

Anshu Gupta, the organiser of this protest said, "Since our representations to authorities and elected representatives on lack of amenities have gone unheard, we organised this catwalk on the potholed and water-filled roads of Danish Nagar. If our problems are not addressed, we will not vote or pay taxes," in a statement to PTI.

In the video, a woman is seen doing the catwalk in a saree alongside other protestors holding placards and a few other residents and bystanders while a song plays in the background.