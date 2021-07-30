Odisha Villagers Build Bridge by Themselves After Authorities Turn Blind Eye

Villagers from Odisha building a wooden bridge.
(Photo Courtesy: Video Screengrab)
Kuturakend, a village in Odisha's Balangir district is one of many that is grappling with the monsoons and the consequent onslaught they bring about.
Kuturakend got cut off from the rest of the world when the village stream overflowed and they were not able to cross it to get to the other side. They appealed authorities to look into the matter and build them a bridge. After several requests, the villagers came to the realisation that their problems were merely falling on deaf ears.
"It’s difficult to commute during rains. Every year govt promises to construct it (the bridge), but to no avail," one local told ANI.
Having had enough of the situation, they took charge and decided to build a bridge on their own. They have started the construction, and the bridge should be ready soon.
Kuturakend is flanked by three streams around it, and every year during the monsoons, the water level rises by 6 feet in the area, making it difficult for villagers to carry out their day-to-day activities.
The efforts of the villagers drew the attention of the Principal Advisor to Chief Minister and Chairman, WODC Asit Tripathy, who thanked the villagers and appreciated their decision. He said, "I appreciate their efforts. Besides labour, villagers have also contributed monetarily. The wooden bridge is temporary, a permanent bridge over the nullah will be constructed soon."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined