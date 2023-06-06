Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bengaluru’s Luxury Auto Is Making Heads Turn, Check Out the Impressive Video

Bengaluru’s Luxury Auto Is Making Heads Turn, Check Out the Impressive Video

The auto is equipped with swanky interiors, plush seats, doors, and multi-coloured LED light.
Bengaluru auto has impressed the netizens

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Altered by The Quint)

A Bengaluru auto has attracted the netizens with its fascinating re-modelling. The auto is equipped with swanky interiors, doors and windows on for both the driver and passengers, and multi-coloured LED light. 

Not just that, the three-wheeler has a cooling fan, plush seats, cushions and trays for the passengers, along with a fire-extinguisher. At the back of the auto, there is a colourful ticker and posters of the late actors Puneeth Rajkumar and Shankar Nag.

The video of the lavish auto was shared by a Twitter user with a caption that read, "Hello #Bengaluru what a beautiful and wonderful auto . Has anyone traveled so far"

Impressed netizens left comments on the post. This is what they said:

