Bengaluru’s Luxury Auto Is Making Heads Turn, Check Out the Impressive Video

Bengaluru auto has impressed the netizens
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Altered by The Quint)
A Bengaluru auto has attracted the netizens with its fascinating re-modelling. The auto is equipped with swanky interiors, doors and windows on for both the driver and passengers, and multi-coloured LED light.
Not just that, the three-wheeler has a cooling fan, plush seats, cushions and trays for the passengers, along with a fire-extinguisher. At the back of the auto, there is a colourful ticker and posters of the late actors Puneeth Rajkumar and Shankar Nag.
The video of the lavish auto was shared by a Twitter user with a caption that read, "Hello #Bengaluru what a beautiful and wonderful auto . Has anyone traveled so far"
Impressed netizens left comments on the post. This is what they said:
