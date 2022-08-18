Man’s Post About Wife’s Battle With Cancer Is Winning Hearts on LinkedIn

Babar shared his wife's inspiring journey of fighting cancer.
(Photo Courtesy: LinkedIn/ Babar Shaikh)
Babar Shaikh, a LinkedIn user shared the inspiring journey of his wife, Zahra, who didn't just beat cancer, but also continued working and expanding her business despite the challenges.
Babar's post talked about more than just cancer, it also mentioned the life lessons that Zahra and Babar learned through this difficult journey. After reading Babar's heartwarming note, users have showered love and support to the couple.
In the post, he wrote, "6th Jan 2022, we found a lump on my wifes chest... More than a sense of dread, there was anxiety and confusion before we internalised the fact that the battle was yet to come. But this was also when we made a decision-one where we would not let cancer run the narrative."
Before the diagnosis, Zahra was working full time and had a business on the side, while Babar was switching between jobs. So, when the results came out, both Babar and Zahra struggled to get a grasp of reality. They moved in with their in-laws, Zahra took a sabattical and started her tests and chemotherapy which would leave her exhausted and in pain, but despite everything, Zahra "didn’t allow her reality to change her life", said Babar.
Babar Shaikh shared Zahra's inspiring battle with cancer
Babar Shaikh shared Zahra's inspiring battle with cancer
He also shared that Zahra fought with grace, she started working again and even grew her business by 4 times during her treatment. And the other important thing they learnt and have been grateful for is the support and love they received from their families, friends, and colleagues throughout their journey. "We found an over flow of kindness, from close ones as well as people we were barely acquainted with. A humbling reminder that there is so much good in this world,", added Babar.
Many users were moved by the heartwarming post and sent their blessings for the couple while some resonated with Babar and Zahra's story and shared their own experiences. Here's what they said:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)