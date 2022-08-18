Man’s Post About Wife’s Battle With Cancer Is Winning Hearts on LinkedIn

In the post, he wrote, "6th Jan 2022, we found a lump on my wifes chest... More than a sense of dread, there was anxiety and confusion before we internalised the fact that the battle was yet to come. But this was also when we made a decision-one where we would not let cancer run the narrative."

Before the diagnosis, Zahra was working full time and had a business on the side, while Babar was switching between jobs. So, when the results came out, both Babar and Zahra struggled to get a grasp of reality. They moved in with their in-laws, Zahra took a sabattical and started her tests and chemotherapy which would leave her exhausted and in pain, but despite everything, Zahra "didn’t allow her reality to change her life", said Babar.