Bengaluru Landlord Demands Class 12 Marksheets; Rejects Tenant For 75% Marks
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
If you're looking for an apartment in Bangalore, be sure to remember every single detail about your life, and don't forget to brush up your exam-taking skills! Because now landlords in the city are demanding that tenants supply anything from autobiographies to Class X and XII marksheets, before letting them to move in.
This bizarre situation has been brought to light by a Twitter user whose cousin was denied a house in Bengaluru because the landlord only allowed tenants to move in if they scored above 90% in their 12th standard examinations...talk about high standards!
Over the years, Bangalore has become the hotspot for migration. The software businesses and engineers are flocking in like seagulls to a fish market.
Consequently, the rents are soaring high and landlords are not only demanding exorbitant security deposits but also unnecessary personal information like LinkedIn profiles to personal biographies.
As soon as the tweet hit the interweb, netizens flocked to the comments section. Several shared their own experiences of landlords with extremely high standards.
A Twitter user wrote, "real. my landlord strictly told me ki agar CGPA 8.5 se neeche gaya toh samaan pack karke pehli fursat m nikal jaana (If your CGPA is below 8.5, you need to vacate the house immediately)"
Check out how netizens reacted to this absurd entry to the ever-increasing "Peak Bangalore moments".
