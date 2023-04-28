Bengaluru Landlord Demands Class 12 Marksheets; Rejects Tenant For 75% Marks

If you're looking for an apartment in Bangalore, be sure to remember every single detail about your life, and don't forget to brush up your exam-taking skills! Because now landlords in the city are demanding that tenants supply anything from autobiographies to Class X and XII marksheets, before letting them to move in.

This bizarre situation has been brought to light by a Twitter user whose cousin was denied a house in Bengaluru because the landlord only allowed tenants to move in if they scored above 90% in their 12th standard examinations...talk about high standards!