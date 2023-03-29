Bizarre Rules For Bachelors In Bengaluru Housing Societies Shock Netizens
A housing society in Bangalore has enforced a set of strict rules for unmarried residents, including a ban on guests after 10 pm and a penalty of Rs. 1000 for any violation. This has come to light after a Reddit thread titled 'Bangalore not for Bachelors' caught netizens' attention.
A Reddit user took to the thread to share a notice by the Bengaluru Housing Society, stating that the 11-page document outlined rules specifically for unmarried residents.
Some of the other rules include a prohibition on late-night parties and loud music after 10 pm, as well as restrictions on using the corridors and balconies for phone calls after 10 pm.
Take a look:
Page 4 of the 11-page document outlining the odd rules.
The ban on guests after 10 pm and the requirement for prior approval from the owner, manager or association office for overnight stays has caused the most controversy. The penalty of Rs. 1000 for any violation of the rules has also come under fire, with some calling it excessive and punitive.
Netizens have criticized the rules as discriminatory and an infringement of individual privacy and freedom. Many argue that these rules unfairly target bachelors, while other members of the society are allowed to have guests at any time.
Many have taken to social media to express their outrage and call for the society to reconsider its rules for bachelors and spinsters, while others have shared similar experiences with their rented residents.
Check here:
