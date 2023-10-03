Bengaluru Auto's Viral Love Advice Sparks Laughter on Social Media

A hilarious message on love, spotted on the back of a Bengaluru autorickshaw, has left netizens in stitches. The picture of the auto, featuring a clever message, was shared on X (formerly Twitter), drawing laughter and amusement from users.

The message reads, "Love is like a walk in the park, Jurassic Park," with the words "Jurassic Park" standing out in vibrant red. This humorous play on love advice referencing the sci-fi film series Jurassic Park, known for its genetically engineered dinosaurs, has entertained many.