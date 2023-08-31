Viral: This Chennai Auto Rickshaw Is Turning Heads With A Mini Garden Inside

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Viral: This Chennai Auto Rickshaw Is Turning Heads With A Mini Garden Inside

The viral clip shows the auto being transformed into a 'traveling park' with hanging plants, potted greens & more.
A unique auto rickshaw with an interior adorned with lush green plants has captured the attention and amusement of social media users.

The viral video showcases the vehicle transformed into a "travelling park," featuring plants hanging from the ceiling and potted greens neatly arranged inside.

Take a look:

The clip, captured from a passenger's perspective in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, showcases the auto's interior entirely covered in greenery, creating a soothing atmosphere.

The now-viral video has gained immense popularity since its posting on 15 August, amassing over 1.1 million views. Check how netizens are reacting here:

