Man Fakes His Own Death to Get Back at His Relatives for ‘Not Appreciating Him’

Belgian man fakes his own death and turns up at his funeral to teach his relatives a lesson
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Some stories on the internet are so bizarre that they almost seem made-up, just like this incident where a man faked his own death because he felt 'unappreciated' by his relatives.
This bizarre incident took place in Belgium where a 45-year-old Tiktoker, David Baerten, who goes by the name of Ragnar le Fou on Tiktok faked his own death, and turned up on his own funeral to teach his relatives the importance of 'keeping in touch'.
According to the Independent, someone attending the funeral captured the moment when David arrived at the venue in a helicopter, shocking his relatives and the mourners. The video was shared on Tiktok and many people didn't agree with David's elaborate stunt and criticised it.
After he turned up at the venue, his film crew also recorded the reactions of his relatives hugging and embracing him.
A relative hugs David after he arrives at his funeral
It was also reported that earlier David hadn't included his own family in the plan except his wife, but his film crew urged him to inform his children and sister about his 'prank'.
Later, her daughter also posted a 'tribute' on her social media account. She wrote, "Rest in peace, Daddy. I will never stop thinking about you. Why is life so unfair? Why you? You were going to be a grandfather and you still had your whole life ahead of you. I love you! We love you! We will never forget you."
After pulling off his stunt, David later apologised to his viewers and family members for putting them through this ordeal. He expressed that he was never invited to family functions and wanted to teach his relatives the importance of reaching out to family before it's too late.
(With inputs from Independent)