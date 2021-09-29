Barber Becomes Millionaire Overnight, Earns 1 Crore in IPL Fantasy Game

With only Rs 49, he made his team that went on to score the highest points, suprassing allother contestants. Dream 11 is a fantasy IPL game where users choose their teams before the match starts, and win on the basis of how each player performs. Ashok won the highest amount a user can win on the Dream 11 app.

"After the match, I came in the first position and won Rs 1 crore. The official call also came soon after. I was told that a sum of Rs 70 lakh would be credited into my account in the next two days. The money will be paid after the deduction of taxes. I couldn’t sleep that night," he told IANS.

Ashok has been participating in these fantasy games for a while now, and he was finally successful. He plans to pay off his debt with this money, but still continue with his profession because he likes doing it. "I love my job as a barber and it will continue. I will first clear the debts with the winning amount and then construct a house for my family," he said.

(With inputs from News18).