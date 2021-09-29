Delhi Eatery Offers Customers Rs 20,000 for Finishing a 10 Kg Roll In 20 Minutes

The 10 Kg Kathi roll can be found at a food stall in Delhi's Model Town.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Delhi eatery offers Rs 20,000 to customers that can finish this Kathi Roll in 20 minutes.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@the.food_cult)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Delhi eatery offers Rs 20,000 to customers that can finish this Kathi Roll in 20 minutes.</p></div>

Food lovers, here's your chance to win Rs 20,000, just for eating!

An eatery in Delhi is offering customers Rs 20,000 for finshing a whopping 10 kg Kathi roll. But there's a catch: you need to finish it in under 20 minutes.

Located in Model Town, Delhi, the Kathi Rolls of this eatery are going viral on social media. So what if you can't finish the roll? One thing you'll get out of this for sure is diarrhoea. Loaded with noodles and panner and all spicy sauces, eating this roll won't be anything short of a challenge. Check out the roll here:

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

How you would hold the roll to eat it in the first place is something that baffles us! But each one to its own, right?

Also ReadWatch: Reporter Barges in Diplomat’s Office for Interview, Asked To Leave

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT