Bangkok-Bound Lufthansa Flight Lands in Delhi After Husband-Wife Fight On Board

"The reason for the fight between husband and wife is not known yet, but the flight had to be diverted due to the fight between husband and wife," the aviation security of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) told the news agency.

The aircraft was initially requested to land in Pakistan; however, the request was denied, and it subsequently landed at the Delhi airport, where the unruly male passenger was handed over to security at the airport.

The airline also issued an official statement regarding the incident. It stated, "On Wednesday, November 27, flight LH772 from Munich to Bangkok was diverted to Delhi due to an unruly passenger on board. The person in question was handed over to the authorities. The flight to Bangkok is expected to continue subsequently with minor delays. Safety and security on board for our passengers and crew is our top priority."