While Man Complains About Potholes on Camera, E-Rickshaw Topples in Background

The incident is from UP's Ballia.
There is one problem that every town, city, and village in India has faced at some point, and that is potholes. While some face severe inconvenience in commuting, others have lost their lives to this menace, and it seems like it’s not coming to an end anytime soon.
In a video that depicts the poor state of potholes in the country, it is seen a commuter from Ballia, UP, is complaining about the condition of the road in an interview. The man talks about how it is difficult to travel, and how e-rickshaws are overturning frequently, resulting in more accidents. At this very moment, an e-rickshaw is seen passing in the background, and within seconds, it topples as soon as it hits a pothole.
While people in the vicinity immediately came to the rescue of the injured, Twitter has not missed the irony in the video, which has since gone viral. It was first uploaded by The Quint's Piyush Rai who wrote, “In UP's Ballia, a reporter was talking to a commuter over poor quality of roads ridden with potholes. The commuter was explaining how accidents and E-rickshaws overturning is very frequent phenomenon. What happened at the end is something you should watch for yourself.”
