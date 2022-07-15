Bengaluru Man Works on Laptop While on a Bike; Fuels Debate Online

One LinkedIn user, Harshmeet Singh, had clicked this picture at around 11pm and shared it on his profile.

The sight of the man working without any regard for his safety concerned Singh and he wrote, "Bangalore at its best or worst? 11pm, Bangalore – One of the busiest flyovers in the city, and here is a pillion rider working on his laptop. If you as a boss have been able to terrorize your colleagues to meet the deadline at the cost of their own safety, it is time for you to think again. Let’s use the phrase ‘IT’S URGENT’ and ‘DO IT ASAP’ more carefully, especially if you are in a position of power. You have no idea the impact these words have on the lives of your subordinates."