Bengaluru Man Works on Laptop While on a Bike; Fuels Debate Online

Bangalore man allegedly works on laptop during a bike ride, starts an online debate
(Photo Courtesy: LinkedIn / @Harshmeet Singh)
We all know how some companies propagate a toxic work culture and normalise overworking as a sign of hard work. Sometimes, even employees are forced to indulge in an unhealthy amount of work, leaving no scope for a healthy work-life balance.
An incident in Bangalore has sparked this debate again when a man was seen working on his laptop while riding on a bike.
One LinkedIn user, Harshmeet Singh, had clicked this picture at around 11pm and shared it on his profile.
The sight of the man working without any regard for his safety concerned Singh and he wrote, "Bangalore at its best or worst? 11pm, Bangalore – One of the busiest flyovers in the city, and here is a pillion rider working on his laptop. If you as a boss have been able to terrorize your colleagues to meet the deadline at the cost of their own safety, it is time for you to think again. Let’s use the phrase ‘IT’S URGENT’ and ‘DO IT ASAP’ more carefully, especially if you are in a position of power. You have no idea the impact these words have on the lives of your subordinates."
After Singh posted the story, many users shared similar experiences about their workplace and bosses and how they were forced to work round the clock. Few others pointed out that the man on the bike should have been more responsible instead of putting his life in danger.
Here are some of the comments:
