Twitter Divided After Baba Ka Dhaba Files Case Against YouTuber

On 2 November it was reported that the ‘Baba’ from ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’, who shot to fame after a viral video, had filed a case against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan. It was Wasan who first uploaded his plight on social media.

Eighty-year-old Kanta Prasad, who runs the dhaba, has alleged that Wasan misappropriated the funds that was raised to help his wife and him, reported The Indian Express.

Wasan, however, has denied all allegations against him. He told NDTV that on 8 October, he went to the bank to deposit cash on behalf of Kanta Prasad and was informed that the account had been sealed because a sum of Rs 20 lakh had already been deposited in the account. This is when he asked people to stop donating as Baba Ka Dhaba had received enough financial assistance.