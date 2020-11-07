‘Baba ka Dhaba’ Case: Delhi Police Book Youtuber for Cheating

Kanta Prasad, who is a resident of Malviya Nagar, filed a complaint against Wasan on 31 October for cheating and fraud. In his complaint, Prasad, who runs the ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ stall, alleged that the Youtuber approached him in October and shot a video with him to help and promote his business.

Gaurav Wasan posted the video on social media through his account- 'Swad Official' and requested the public to donate money to financially help the dhaba owner. The video which featured Prasad recounting the financial difficulties he was facing in his business due to the lockdown, was shared extensively on social media.