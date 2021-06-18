Baba Ka Dhaba Owner Hospitalised Over Alleged Suicide Attempt

Kanta Prasad and his wife first got fame overnight in 2020 when YouTuber Gaurav Wasan shared their story on his channel and asked people to donate. Several people from Delhi helped Prasad run his business despite the difficulties of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Many controversies have followed since. Prasad later accused Wasan of defrauding him. However, it was only a few days ago that Prasad claimed that Wasan was not a thief, and he did not cheat him. He even apologised for any claims that he had made in the past.

Wasan also confirmed that he had reconciled with Prasad and the matter was resolved.