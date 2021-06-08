Baba Ka Dhaba Duo Moves Back to Old Eatery After Restaurant Fails
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Many of us might remember the whole Baba Ka Dhaba incident. A humble street-side stall owner in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, Kanta Prasad's eatery became an overnight success when a YouTuber shared his story on his YouTube channel in October last year.
He urged more and more people to visit this eatery since it was struggling to survive amid the lockdown. Needless to say, the very next day, throngs of people flocked to the stall to eat from the famous 'Baba Ka Dhaba'. The internet rejoiced as people's faith in the power of social media was restored again, and Kanta Prasad and his wife could finally enjoy their well-deserved success.
Their venture got so popular, that in a matter of months, Kanta Prasad collected enough money to start a restaurant in the area in December. He invested Rs 5 lakhs for his new restaurant, and even hired three staff members.
Things were looking great for Kanta Prasad, but as the buzz around his incident died down, so did the footfall of his restaurant. After a blink-and-miss success, he had to shut down his restaurant as funds dried up and is now back at his eatery in Malviya Nagar.
He also talked about how the lockdown in Delhi forced them to shut their business and since then, things haven't been the same.
Baba Ka Dhaba eatery in Malviya Nagar, Delhi
Kanta Prasad has accused Tushant Adlakha, a social worker who managed his restaurant and the investment that was made towards it. "Essentially it was he (Adlakha) and his team who managed and supervised everything, including the investment and sales. He said he would make it a success, but he never gave enough time for the restaurant," said Prasad.
Earlier, Prasad had accused YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, who had uploaded his video of fraud and claimed that he hadn't received all the money he had gotten from donations, alleging that Wasan had taken some money for himself.
Wasan had denied these allegations and claimed that he handed over the entire amount of Rs 4.2 lakh he had received in donations to Kanta Prasad.
Amidst all these controversies and claims, Kanta Prasad's incident has come a full circle right from struggling to find customers to gaining huge fame, and then returning to the same struggle a few months later.
Published: 08 Jun 2021,02:49 PM IST