Assam Milkmen Donate Rs 1 Lakh to Higher Secondary School in Morigaon

The Rs 1 lakh was given by them to the school by cheque as their first instalment, and they plan to continue helping the school in a similar manner.

The school is located near Amlighat under Jagiroad Assembly constituency, and has about 150-200 students currently enrolled there. The school would not be facing such issues had they been provincialised, which is also one of the demands of the administration.

Classes 6 to 10 of the school had been provincialised earlier, but the higher grades are still being run through a venture, making it tough for the school to keep those classes going.