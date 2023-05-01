'₹2L For Jacket?': People Shocked at Aryan Khan's 'Ridiculously Expensive' Brand

As soon as the website went live, people started commenting on the prices. One user stated, "Khan saab even if I sell my one kidney won’t be enough I have to sell both of my kidneys." Another shared, "Just checked the prices, it’s crazy. A middle class guy can never afford it. Been waiting since the teaser and refreshing the page for the past 1 hour. Bad luck I guess." "2 lakh for a leather jacket?" another user wrote.