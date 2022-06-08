Arijit Singh Pays Tribute to KK, Sings ‘Yaaron’ at Vancouver Concert

Arijit was a contestant at 'Fame Gurukul' where KK was a judge.
Jhalak Jain
Social Buzz
Arijit Singh sings 'Yaaron' as a tribute to the late singer KK.

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter) 

It's no news that KK's sudden death has left everyone grief-stricken, but his memorable songs are etched in everyone's hearts forever. It has now been a week since KK passed away, and the tributes are still pouring in.

Recently, Arijit Singh, the 35-year-old singer, paid a heartfelt tribute to KK at a concert in Vancouver. He sang one of KK's popular songs, 'Yaaron' and left everyone overwhelmed.

Arijit and KK go way back. When Arijit was just starting his career, he appeared on the singing reality show Fame Gurukul as a contestant where KK was one of the judges.

During the concert, Arijit remembered KK fondly and said how difficult it is to perform after hearing about KK's untimely passing. He also told how KK's advises have helped him in his career and if he could, he would only perform KK's songs in the concert.

