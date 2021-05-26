5 Heartwarming Things You Didn’t Know About ‘The Family Man’ Cast

Amazon Prime Video recently launched the trailer of the new season of The Family Man, created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The narrative of this new season follows Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who’s not only juggling his life as a spy and that of a ‘common family man’, but is also trying to save his failing marriage.

We’re also introduced to a new nemesis in the show, Raji, played by the versatile Tollywood star Samantha Akkineni. The new season of The Family Man marks Samantha’s digital debut as well.

The Family Man also features actor Sharib Hashmi, who plays Tiwari’s aide JK Talpade. The constant banter between Srikant and JK is sure to warm your hearts this season, and we can’t wait to watch them together on the screen, once again. The Family Man’s new season clearly has a riveting plot with interesting lead characters, but how well do we really know the actors behind them?

Here are five heartwarming facts about them.

#1 Manoj Bajpayee’s roots

Manoj Bajpayee comes from a traditional farming family from a small village called Belwa in Bihar. His father was a huge fan of legendary actor Manoj Kumar, which is why he named his son ‘Manoj’.