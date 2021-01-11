All-Women Pilot Crew Flies Longest Air India Direct Route Flight 

The 17 hour journey was from San Francisco to Bangalore. 
Hazel Gandhi
All-Women Pilot Crew Fly Air India’s Longest Direct Route Flight | Photo: ANI/Altered by The Quint

An all-women pilot crew made history by flying Air India’s first longest direct route flight from San Francisco to Bangalore. The 16,000-kilometre journey was spearheaded by Captain Zoya Aggarwal, along with 3 of her co-pilots.

In a statement to ANI, Aggarwal said, “Today, we created world history by not only flying over the North Pole but also by having all women pilots who successfully did it. We are extremely happy and proud to be part of it. This route has saved 10 tonnes of fuel.”

Co-pilot Shivani Manhas added, “It was an exciting experience since it was never done before. It took almost 17 hours to reach here”.

The internet has been all praises for this new milestone achieved by the women.

