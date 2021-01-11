Saina Nehwal, Hardik Pandya & More Congratulate Virat & Anushka

On 11 January, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to social media to announce the birth of their baby girl. Kohli shared a message with his fans saying that "Anushka and the baby are both healthy" and he hopes that his fans can "respect" his "privacy at this time."

Many celebrities like Virendra Sehwag, Saina Nehwal, Ishaan Khatter and more congratulated the couple on Twitter and Instagram.