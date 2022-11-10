Alia’s Look As ‘Gangubai’ Inspired a Fashion Show in Malaysia; Netizens in Awe

Models in Northern Haute Couture Fashion Show in Malaysia dress up as 'Gangubai'
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @kash_bhullar)
Undisputedly, 2022 has been Alia Bhatt's year. From delivering massive hits to receiving a TIME 100 Impact Award, and working in her first Hollywood film, Heart of Stone, Alia's success has gone global.
But, it's not just her skills that are being appreciated, it's also her stunning look in Gangubai Kathiawadi that is receiving international attention now.
Recently, a Malay fashion show, called the Northern Haute Couture Fashion Show 2022, was inspired by Alia's look in the hit film. The models were dressed up in an interesting blend of Gangubai-inspired look and a unique twist of Malay culture as they walked down the ramp.
The models donned white dresses, big retro glasses, red bindi and the signature red rose in hair. Kash Bhullar, a model who walked the ramp, shared her pictures with a famous dialogue from the movie.
Needless to say, the audience was impressed and so were the netizens. This is how they responded to the show:
