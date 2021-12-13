20 Years of K3G: Watch Alia & Ananya Recreate Kareena's Iconic Character

In a recent video posted by Alia Bhatt, she paid tribute to Poo. She recreated the famous prom scene from the movie where Poo is selecting her prom date by ranking men across three categories, 'Good looks...Good looks and..Good looks'.



Alia, who often calls herself a fan of Kareena captioned the post, "My favourite scene and my favourite people Congratulations to the entire team of K3G on completing 20 years P.S - love you bebooooooo my eternal favourite.🎈🎈🎈 "