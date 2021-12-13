20 Years of K3G: Watch Alia & Ananya Recreate Kareena's Iconic Character

Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday recreating their favourite Poo moments.
20 years ago, Indian Bollywood fans were blessed with an iconic character 'Poo' played by Kareena Kapoor Khan in Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.
Poo gave all of us goals of self-love, 'How dare you..Tumhara koi hak nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsoorat lago...not fair", some new vocabulary- PHAT- Pretty Hot And Tempting, and a great one liner, "Attitude haan...what does he think of himself?"
While a lot of things have changed over these 20 years, what has remained unchanged is the fandom for Poo. From common people to fans and Bollywood actors, none of us are immune to the charms of Poo. The love for the diva character is so much that some stars even recreated some of the famous scenes on instagram.
In a recent video posted by Alia Bhatt, she paid tribute to Poo. She recreated the famous prom scene from the movie where Poo is selecting her prom date by ranking men across three categories, 'Good looks...Good looks and..Good looks'.
Alia, who often calls herself a fan of Kareena captioned the post, "My favourite scene and my favourite people Congratulations to the entire team of K3G on completing 20 years P.S - love you bebooooooo my eternal favourite.🎈🎈🎈 "
In the video, she is joined by several other stars that play the part of her potential dates, including Ibrahim Ali Khan (who was rated negative by the way!), Abhinav Sharma, Yuvraj Dua, and Ranveer Singh. Ranveer Singh plays the part of Rohan aka Hrithik Roshan who instead gives her 2 points.
After Alia's delightful gesture, Kareena reposted the video on her Instagram with an equally sweet caption "No one better than POO ♥️♥️ only of course the bestest actor of our times... my darling Alia."
Another actress to join the Poo fan-wagon was Ananya Panday. She shared a video with Dhairya Karwa, the Uri actor, where she creates the hilarious scene with the 'unmatched sandals'.
The caption read, "no one can do it like @kareenakapoorkhan and @hrithikroshan 😍😍😍😍 this is just two fans trying very very hard @dhairyakarwa 🤣 I can practically recite this whole film so thank you @karanjohar you make us all believe in happy endings 💕 @iamsrk @kajol @amitabhbachchan ❤️❤️❤️❤️️ "
