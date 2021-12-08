20 Yrs of K3G: Farah Khan and Karan Johar Share an Epic 'Bole Chudiyan' Tribute

Karan Johar and Farah Khan perform to 'Bole Chudiyan' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... as the film turns 20.
The Bollywood classic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... clocks 20 years today and choreographer Farah Khan and Karan Johar's Dharma Movies posted a musical tribute to mark the milestone. In the clip, Farah and Karan Johar dance to the film's song 'Bole Chudiyan' which was originally picturised on Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan.
Farah captioned the video, "Epic reel for 20 yrs of an epic film! #20yearsofk3g .. @karanjohar so good to know we still as mad as ever.. maybe more."
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., also commonly called K3G, was written and directed by Karan Johar. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Rani Mukerji.
The songs were composed by Jatin-Lalit, Sandesh Shandilya, and Aadesh Shrivastava. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... tells the story of a family with Amitabh Bachchan as a the patriarch. Issues arise after his elder son (SRK) marries a girl (Kajol) he doesn't approve of.
