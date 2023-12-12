Air India's New Pilot & Crew Uniform Is Designed By Manish Malhotra

Air India's Pilot & Crew Uniform Designed By Manish Malhotra
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Air India took to social media to unveil new uniforms for its pilots and crew members on 12 December. This is the first time that the airline changed its crew uniforms in six decades since it was founded in 1932 and comes at a time when the airline is bringing Vistara under its fold. The designs are made by fashion designer Manish Malhotra.
In a video posted on X (formerly called Twitter) by the official account of Air India, crew members are seen wearing the latest uniforms.
They wrote in the caption, "Introducing our new Pilot & Cabin crew uniforms, an ode to Air India’s rich history and a promise of a bright future. These uniforms, envisioned by India’s leading couturier @ManishMalhotra, features three quintessential Indian colours – red, aubergine and gold, representing the confident, vibrant new India."
Manish also took to his Instagram to write, “I am honored to have been given the opportunity to design the uniforms for Air India. It is a privilege to be able to contribute to the national flag-bearer and showcase the elegance and charm of Indian fashion. My aim was to create uniforms that capture the essence of India’s diverse culture and traditions while also embodying a modern and sophisticated look. By incorporating quintessential hues that are symbolic to India, I hope that these uniforms not only make the crew feel proud but also leave a lasting impression on the guests, representing the warmth and hospitality that India is known for.”
The only change in attire seen for some female flight attendants, the traditional petticoat has been replaced with pants or trousers.
