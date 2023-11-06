Pics: Kiara-Sidharth, Shahid-Mira Attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party in Style

Bollywood celebs attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali party for his industry friends at his Mumbai residence on 5 November.
Several prominent celebrities from Bollywood, including actors Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra and Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, among others, joined the celebration.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra looked picture-perfect.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput arrived together.
Gauri Khan looked stunning in golden-white saree.
Babil Khan also joined the celebrations.
Manish Malhotra looked dapper in a black attire.
Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning in an ombre saree.
Huma Qureshi chose a silver saree for the evening.
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also arrived at the party.
Nushrratt Bharuccha chose a golden attire for the party.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also joined the star-studded event.
Shamita Shetty looked stunning in her traditional attire.
Shriya Saran also attended the party.
