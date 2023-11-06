Pics: Kiara-Sidharth, Shahid-Mira Attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party in Style

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Kiara-Sidharth, Shahid-Mira Attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party in Style

Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali party for his industry friends at his Mumbai residence.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Bollywood celebs attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. 

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani) 

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali party for his industry friends at his Mumbai residence on 5 November.

Several prominent celebrities from Bollywood, including actors Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra and Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, among others, joined the celebration.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra looked picture-perfect.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput arrived together.

Gauri Khan looked stunning in golden-white saree.

Babil Khan also joined the celebrations.

Manish Malhotra looked dapper in a black attire.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning in an ombre saree.

Huma Qureshi chose a silver saree for the evening.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also arrived at the party.

Nushrratt Bharuccha chose a golden attire for the party.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also joined the star-studded event.

Shamita Shetty looked stunning in her traditional attire.

Shriya Saran also attended the party.

