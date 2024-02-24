Air India's Inflight Safety Film Celebrates Indian Dance Forms; Netizens React

A still from Air India's safety film.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Air India launched its inflight safety film on Friday, 23 February, celebrating India's rich culture through folk dance forms. The film, titled 'Safety Mudras', featured dancers performing Bharatnatyam, Odissi, Mohiniyattam, Kathak, Kathakali, Ghoomar, Bihu, and Giddha while a voice narrates inflight safety instructions for passengers.
Each dancer in the video narrates a specific part of the flight's safety measures and depicts them using mudras (hand gestures).
Sharing the film with their followers on X (formerly Twitter), Air India wrote, "For centuries, Indian classical dance and folk-art forms have served as medium of storytelling and instruction. Today, they tell another story, that of inflight safety. Presenting Air India’s new Safety Film, inspired by the rich and diverse dance traditions of India."
The safety film received a widely positive response from netizens on social media. Several users praised Air India for showcasing India's cultural diversity "so beautifully."
One of the users wrote, "Dear Air India, you just stole my heart. Please increase direct services between USA and Bharat, can't wait to fly Air India."
According to a statement by the airline, the safety film was developed in collaboration with director Bharatbala, singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, and lyricist Prasoon Joshi.
The film will initially be accessible on Air India's latest A350 aircraft and will soon be deployed on other aircraft.
