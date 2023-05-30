AI Portraits Reimagine How Billionaires Would Look if They Lost Their Wealth

World's billionaires reimagined
(Photo Courtesy: Puneet Bhatia | The Quint)
Artificial Intelligence has become a hot topic now. While there is a lot of controversy surrounding the ethics and legality of AI, it has become quite popular - not just with the general masses, but also within artistic spaces.
With AI, it has become easy to create art within minutes and with minimal resources. All you need is a computer or a smart device, an internet connection, and an imagination, and AI will create endless possibilities for you!
Jumping on the AI bandwagon, we tried to reimagine a world where the billionaires — Bill Gates, Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk — have lost all their wealth, and the results are astonishing.
Check them out for yourself:
Bill Gates reimagined as poor
If Elon Musk was poor, this is how he will look
Mark Zuckerberg as a poor man
Donald Trump's AI portrait
