Here's How Artificial Intelligence Wrote & Directed This Creepy Short Film

Aaron Kemmer then requested the AI to provide its preferences for camera positioning, set blocking, the angle of the set, cast, lighting, and even the color palette for the shoot. It only took the AI chatbot a few minutes to come back with the requested details for the cinematographer. The chatbot even came up with recommendations for the kind of lens they should use.

Once the list of shots was finalized, the AI chatbot printed out a series of images, similar to what it expected the shots to look like. Yes, the AI chatbot printed out a storyboard on its own. At the end of it all, the makers had over 50 pages of notes on how to shoot the film, on top of the final script.