AI-Generated Image Wins Photography Contest, Winner Refuses Award

Eldagsen's image titled 'Pseudomnesia: The Electrician' featured black-and-white images of two women from different generations.

After it was announced as the winner of the creative category, Eldagsen refused the award and said, "Thank you for selecting my image and making this a historic moment, as it is the first AI-generated image to win in a prestigious international PHOTOGRAPHY competition,".

"How many of you knew or suspected that it was AI generated? Something about this doesn't feel right, does it?," he added in his statement.