Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal Become Parents to Baby Girl

Fans and friends showered their blessings on the couple and the baby. Neeti Mohan wrote, “Congratulations Aditya and Shweta on becoming parents. Love to all of you.” Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari said, “Congratulations to you both!!!”

Aditya told The Times of India, "Everyone kept saying it would be a baby boy. But I secretly hoped it would be a baby girl. I believe fathers are closest to their daughters, and I am happy that my little girl has arrived. Shweta and I feel extremely blessed that we are parents now.”

Aditya added that his respect for Shweta has doubled after witnessing the delivery. "I was with Shweta when she delivered, and I seriously feel that only a woman can show the kind of strength and perseverance to go through this and bring a child into this world. My love and respect for Shweta has doubled now".