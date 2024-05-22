Here's Why A Dowry Calculator On Shaadi.Com Has Caught the Internet's Attention

A dowry calculator on shaadi.com has caught the internet's attention.
(Photo Courtesy: X/@DoctorHussain96)
A dowry calculator recently displayed on Anupam Mittal's shaadi.com has caught the internet's attention. Initially, several netizens were shocked to see a dowry calculator on the site since the illegal practice was abolished in India in 1961.
However, Mittal's site had a powerful message hidden behind the calculator that received applause from several users on social media.
A X user, who posted about the dowry calculator on Mittal's website, revealed that it first asks the users how much dowry they are worth and then goes on to display a photo of a professionally dressed man with images of houses, globes, books, and money in the background.
He further explains that upon clicking on the 'Calculate Dowry' button, it then takes the user to a page that reads, "91,202 dowry deaths were reported in India between 2001-2012. Do you still want to know? Do you still want to know?
It adds, "Is her life worth the price? Let's make India a dowry-free society. Be the change. Make a difference."
Have a look at the viral X post here:
Reacting to the thoughtful initiative, several users applauded the idea on social media.
One user commented, "Excellent idea to expose a grim reality!"
"Shameful to see that people are still taking dowry in some form or other ! In my and my husband's family there has been no talk of dowry even in our great grandfather's days ! All women educated since that time!," wrote another user.
Have a look at some other reactions here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)