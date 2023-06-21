'Dowry Abuse Worsened Post Birth of Twins': Kin of Hyd Woman Who Died by Suicide

Allegedly harassed over dowry by her husband G Ganesh and her in-laws, 27-year-old Soundarya jumped to death from the eighth floor of the building after throwing her twin babies onto the ground on Monday afternoon, said Gandhi Nagar Police.
K Vemanna, a 62-year-old barber, had just returned to his shop after having lunch with his family at his home in Secunderabad's GVR Colony at about 2 pm on Monday, 19 June, when he got a phone call from his wife Durgamma, asking him to rush back.
As he entered the compound of his housing society, constructed as part of the Telangana government's Dignity Housing Scheme for the poor, a small crowd had gathered outside – surrounding the lifeless bodies of his daughter, G Soundarya, and her 17-month-old twin babies, Nithya and Nidarsh.
As per the police, Ganesh and his family allegedly subjected her to mental and physical torture and demanded additional dowry from her family.
"We have registered a case under Sections 498A [dowry harassment] and 304 [culpable homicide not amounting to murder]. Ganesh will be arrested soon, most likely on Wednesday [21 June], as he and his family are being investigated," Gandhi Nagar Police told The Quint.
Soundarya with Ganesh.
Soundarya was the youngest of four sisters. She studied till Intermediate and used to work in a computer shop before she got married to Ganesh in November 2020.
Ganesh runs a salon at Padma Rao Nagar, and the couple lived in Uppal.
Speaking to The Quint, Soundarya's father Vemanna said the alleged harassment began after Soundarya gave birth to the twins. "We had already given him [Ganesh] a few lakhs and gold as dowry. But after the birth of the children, he started demanding for more money and land. He also wanted us to write our 2BHK in his name."
Soundarya's father Vemanna (right).
"We couldn't give him the house but we agreed to give him a piece of land in Yadagirigutta, which is in my name. The registration was complete, but there was still some paperwork left," Vemanna told The Quint.
Her father told The Quint that it was common for her to come stay with them because Ganesh would allegedly subject her to mental and physical torture.
"We have seen him hit her at least two times. We don't know how much he abused her. He would tell her he'll marry someone else, go to Dubai, get a new house, and settle there. He also taunted her about her weight after pregnancy and called her useless," he alleged.
Vemanna added that Ganesh's mother would encourage his behaviour towards Soundarya and support him.
Family and neighbours gather at GVR Colony.
He claimed his family had "counselled" Ganesh multiple times, but he didn't change his ways. "He had no value for her. My daughter was a brave girl. But she didn't tell us how bad her suffering was. If she did, we would have helped her..."
"Yesterday [19 June], Soundarya left home in the morning with her children to meet Ganesh at his shop. She went in an auto. She told us she wanted to resolve issues with him," her mother Durgamma told The Quint.
She returned about half an hour later and looked dull, according to her mother. "She didn't tell us what he said or what they discussed, but she looked upset. When we asked her what happened, she refused to say. And later, we sat down for lunch," Durgamma said.
Soundarya's mother Durgamma (left) and her sister.
Sujatha, who runs a kirana shop in the housing society, was witness to the horrific deaths. "In the morning, Soundarya had stopped by to buy some water and some chocolates for the kids. She was coming back from somewhere. Just a few hours later, I saw them fall to their deaths when I was standing outside the shop."
"I have not been able to sleep last night. Every time I close my eyes, I see their faces," said Sujatha.
Sujatha's kirana shop at GVR Colony.
Gandhi Nagar Police told The Quint that they received a call regarding the suicide at about 2 pm on Monday.
The bodies of Soundarya and her two children underwent post-mortem examination at Gandhi Hospital and they were handed over to the family on Tuesday, 20 June, the police said.
