Twitter Unimpressed as Shaadi.com Plans to Introduce LGBTQIA+ Matchmaking
Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com recently shared the company's plans to launch new products in January 2022.
Matchmaking website shaadi.com is planning to launch services for people from the LGBTQIA+ community from next year onwards, according to Business Insider.
Anupam Mittal, founder and chief executive of the company revealed this along with a few other products they are planning to launch in January 2022.
"We see ourselves as a platform for companionship and matchmaking…That could mean for different markets, different regions, different countries, different sexes. We don’t have a problem with that. But we will significantly expand the kind of things that we do from a matchmaking context," said Mittal in a statement to Business Insider.
Considering the fact that gay marriage is still not legal in India, this announcement gained mixed reactions on Twitter, both from people of the community as well as regular users. Check them out here:
What are your thoughts on this initiative?
