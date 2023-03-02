Watch The Video of an Adorable Couple Who Found Love at an Old Age Home

Baburao Patil, 75 and Anusaya, Shinde, 70, got married at an old age home in Kolhapur
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The saying "Love can be found at the most unexpected places", turned out to be true for this adorable couple who met at an old-age home in Kolhapur.
The 75-year-old Baburao Patil, from Shivnakwadi, and 70-year-old Anusaya Shinde, from Wagholi, had been living in the old-age home since the past two years after their respective spouses passed away.
Over time, both of them grew close, and finally Baburao Patel decided to ask Anusaya for her hand in marriage.
Anusaya first refused the proposal, but later decided to accept it. The duo finally got married according to Hindu rituals in Janaki Ashram with much fervour.
A video of the couple's wedding is being shared online.
(With inputs from India Today)
