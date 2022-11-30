Video of a 7-Year-Old Consoling His Sister Is Warming the Hearts of Netizens

The 7-year-old consoling her sister in viral video
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @p.a.pz)
Siblings have a unique relationship, one minute they are at each other's throat, fighting over the silliest things and in the next, they are pouring their hearts out to each other. At the end of the day, beyond all the fighting and teasing, you know that your sibling will have your back - no matter what.
One such heartwarming and wholesome video was shared by an Instagram user where a seven-year-old brother was consoling his 25-year-old crying sister. The clip has now gone viral.
The caption explained that the clip was from last year. When the brother realised that his sister was crying, he ran to check in on her. The boy asked her what was wrong, but when he couldn't understand the problem, he just stood there and wiped her sister's tears, consoling her.
The user wrote, "He is 7-years-old, but still has the maturity to just sit there for her and understand that its her bad day and she isn’t doing well and reassuring that everything will be okay."
The netizens found the video heartening and they left warm comments on the post. Read here:
