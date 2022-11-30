Video of a 7-Year-Old Consoling His Sister Is Warming the Hearts of Netizens

The caption explained that the clip was from last year. When the brother realised that his sister was crying, he ran to check in on her. The boy asked her what was wrong, but when he couldn't understand the problem, he just stood there and wiped her sister's tears, consoling her.

The user wrote, "He is 7-years-old, but still has the maturity to just sit there for her and understand that its her bad day and she isn’t doing well and reassuring that everything will be okay."